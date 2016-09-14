Naya Rivera Blasts ‘Little Girl’ Ariana Grande In Tell-All Book…Find Out Why

There’s more.

After going on The Real to talk about her abortion and highly publicized split from rapper Big Sean, 29-year-old actress and mom Naya Rivera has more to dish – and in her latest dump, she’s not just blowing up her own spot.

In her tell-all book Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up, Naya gives readers the 4-1-1 on her rivalry with fellow Glee actress Lea Michele. She also admits she’s not totally surprised her ex-boyfriend Mark Salling was arrested and indicted for possessing child pornography. But the icing on the cake is when she name drops ‘Smariana Schmande,’ and reveals she found pop superstar Ariana Grande with her man Big Sean after they’d been arguing for days.

Here are some excerpts, courtesy of E!.

On Lea Michele:

“One of the Glee writers once said that Lea and I were like two sides of the same battery and that about sums us up. We are both strong willed and competitive—not just with each other but with everyone—and that’s not a good mixture,” writes Rivera, whose character, Santana, was often at odds with Michele’s character, Rachel. “As the show progressed, though, that friendship started to break down, especially as Santana moved from a background character to one with bigger plot lines and more screen time. I think Rachel—erm, I mean Lea—didn’t like sharing the spotlight.”

“If I’d complained about anyone or anything, she’d assumed I was bitching about her. Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn’t say a word to me for all of Season 6,” Rivera writes. “Lea and I definitely weren’t the best of friends, and I doubt we’ll ever sit on her couch and eat kale together again, but the rumors of our ‘feud’ were blown out of proportion.”

On Mark Salling:

“I can’t say I was totally shocked, but still–WTF?” she writes of her ex-boyfriend, whom she met on the set of Glee. “My son’s nanny actually told me about it when the story broke. Then I had no doubt that God really did have my back along the way.”

The co-stars broke up in 2010 but continued to work together for several seasons. According to Rivera, Salling’s publicist thought she was bad for his image. “When Mark dumped me, I thought it was the worst thing ever, but can you imagine if that didn’t happen? And I was laying there in bed when the battering ram came through the door?I think everyone should have that one relationship where you look back and ask yourself, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’ You’ll learn something and you won’t regret it,” she writes. “Unless, of course, that relationship was with someone who had a sizable stash of child porn on his computer. Then, by all means, regret everything.”

On Ariana Grande:

“We’d been fighting for five straight days while he was traveling, and then on the one day that he was back in L.A., he said he didn’t want to see me,” Rivera writes of her ex-fiancé. Because she had a key to his house, she let herself in and stumbled upon the pop princess. “Guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music?” she asks. “It rhymes with ‘Smariana Schmande.'”

The rapper abruptly broke off his engagement to Rivera in 2014. “I learned that I was no longer getting married from the Internet, and at the same time as the rest of the world,” she writes. “Not only were we no longer getting married, but apparently we weren’t even together anymore.”

Messy Boots’ Naya’s book is in stores now.

SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty