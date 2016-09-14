CLOSE
2 Chainz Teases New Music With Kanye West

Hit music alert.

New music on the way

Kanye West and 2 Chainz are up to something.

The Atlanta rapper, more affectionately known as Tity Boi, joined ‘Ye for his A-Town Saint Pablo tour stop, then shared tons of photos and videos from their time together on Instagram.

He also unexpectedly revealed he and the father of two have new music on the way. 2 Chainz captioned one photo of Ye smiling and talking in a room full of legends, “Can you imagine what we are talking about?”

All G.O.O.D

After that, he quickly laid his cards out on the table.

“New music on the way,” he wrote along with a dope photo of himself and ‘Ye. See the rest of the pics here and expect an instant hit from the recurring collaborators soon.

