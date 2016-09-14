Every Photo You Need To See From Megan Ryte’s Star-Studded HOT 97 Birthday Bash

In case you missed it, HOT 97 radio personality Megan Ryte celebrated her birthday over the weekend and “star-studded” really doesn’t begin to cut it.

Aboard her Rock the Yacht! birthday bash sat some of hip-hop’s most popular, including Remy Ma (and husband Papoose), buzzing rapper Young M.A, Harlem’s own Dave East, Diggy Simmons, and more.

Megan looked stunning in her pajama-inspired ‘fit, edges slayed for the gawds in two high buns. Remy opted for forest green lingerie and wavy, ombre locks alongside Pap, who rocked a red robe so as not to clash with Megan’s theme.

Overall, it was a beautiful night, full of dope performances by Remy and M.A, who’s got some pretty sick ink. Still, what’s a birthday yacht party without cake?

Check out more photos from the beauty’s big night below and be sure to get your life with Megan weekdays,10am-3pm on HOT 97.

PHOTO CREDIT: HOT 97