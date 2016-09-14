CLOSE
Every Photo You Need To See From Megan Ryte’s Star-Studded HOT 97 Birthday Bash

Wishing HOT 97's Megan Ryte a truly happy birthday!

Megan Ryte's Rock The Yacht Birthday Bash

In case you missed it, HOT 97 radio personality Megan Ryte celebrated her birthday over the weekend and “star-studded” really doesn’t begin to cut it.

Aboard her Rock the Yacht! birthday bash sat some of hip-hop’s most popular, including Remy Ma (and husband Papoose), buzzing rapper Young M.A, Harlem’s own Dave East, Diggy Simmons, and more.

Megan Ryte's Rock The Yacht Birthday Bash

Megan looked stunning in her pajama-inspired ‘fit, edges slayed for the gawds in two high buns. Remy opted for forest green lingerie and wavy, ombre locks alongside Pap, who rocked a red robe so as not to clash with Megan’s theme.

Megan Ryte's Rock The Yacht Birthday Bash

Overall, it was a beautiful night, full of dope performances by Remy and M.A, who’s got some pretty sick ink. Still, what’s a birthday yacht party without cake?

Megan Ryte's Rock The Yacht Birthday Bash

Check out more photos from the beauty’s big night below and be sure to get your life with Megan weekdays,10am-3pm on HOT 97.

Megan Ryte's Rock The Yacht Birthday Bash

Megan Ryte's Rock The Yacht Birthday BashMegan Ryte's Rock The Yacht Birthday Bash

PHOTO CREDIT: HOT 97

