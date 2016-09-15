Tyree King, 13, is dead after officers responding to an attempted robbery report shot him as he brandished a BB gun with an attached laser sight, according to USA Today.
Around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening, Columbus, Ohio police were called to aid a male who said he was the victim of an attempted robbery. The man said a group of people approached him demanding money and one of them was armed.
Columbus is approximately two hours away from Cleveland, the city where 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by an officer while playing with a toy gun.
Officers searched the area and found three males who fit the victim’s description. A foot chase ensued, but two of the suspects fled, police say.
“Officers followed the males to the alley … and attempted to take them into custody when one suspect pulled a gun from his waistband. One officer shot and struck the suspect multiple times,” police said in a statement the AP reported Thursday.
According to police, one of the officers fired several rounds into an alley, striking King. King was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and listed in critical condition, but did not survive.
A male who was with King was questioned and released by the police, USA Today reports. Police are still investigating and seeking other suspects.
SOURCE: USA Today | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter
Another Day In America: Ohio Cops Fatally Shoot 13-Year-Old Boy Wielding BB Gun was originally published on newsone.com