Paper Paulk Feat. Cheri Coke “SummerTime Grind” (NEW MUSIC)

Cleveland rapper Paper Paulk joins forces with R&B singer Cheri Coke on “SummerTime Grind,” a new track off his upcoming Fresh Vibes Sixteen mixtape.

Living up to the song’s title, Paulk spits bars about his vision and “not taking no losses,” while Cheri backs him up with her sultry vocals.

We know Paulk from his heartfelt debut EP, Power, which boasted a feature from G.O.O.D Music President Pusha T. The “SummerTime Grind” visual is Paulk’s spin on Will Smith’s 1991 hit “Summertime” and shows him riding ’round and gettin’ it, while Cheri chills out at the beach. Check Paulk’s latest video out above and listen to his hard-earned Pusha feature here.