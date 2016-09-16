Gear Up: Made In The Country’s ‘F16’ Collection Is Everything You Need This Fall

Made In The Country never disappoints.

As New York Fashion Week comes to a close, the city’s cooled down and tastemakers are bringing out their flyest Fall gear – because, what better way is there to kick off a whole new season of fashion?

Just in time, MITC drops its new F16 collection and luckily, Global Grind is here to school you before you miss out on the exclusive release. Streetwear meets Posh in their latest offering full of unisex items that are just as sexy on women as they are striking on men.

Instantly upgrade your look with minimal, but stylish, tees that set off even the simplest of ‘fits.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the expanding company, it was started by Creative Director Krystal Hawkins, who was not afforded many opportunities in fashion, as she was raised on the slave plantation her ancestors worked on in the small town of Brodnax, Virginia.

For Hawkins, the MITC Posh brand is proof hard work can beat any odds placed against you. Her company got its big break when rapper Fetty Wap posted a photo of himself rocking the brand’s first-ever tee.

Head over to MITCPosh.com now for the full F16 collection.

PHOTO CREDIT: MITC