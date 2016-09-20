End Of An Era: Angelina Jolie Is Divorcing Brad Pitt

UPDATE: Tuesday, 09/20/16, 11:42 A.M. EST

Following TMZ’s report that adultery was not an issue in the pending Jolie-Pitt divorce, Page Six says otherwise. Less than an hour ago, the publication released a bombshell article that claimed Angelina Jolie hired a private detective because she felt her husband was “fooling around on set” of his forthcoming film Allied. The site claims Pitt was cheating with costar Marion Cotillard, in addition to Russian prostitutes.

From Page Six: “He’s in the throes of some insane midlife crisis, and Angie is fed up,’’ the source said. “She hired a private eye because she felt that he was fooling around with her on the set, and it turns out, he was. And that was the final straw.”

Pitt, 52, had been rumored to have been cozying up to his “Allied’’ co-star Marion Cotillard, 40, for months during the pair’s filming of the WW II drama in London. The PI discovered that not only was Pitt cheating on his wife of two years with Cotillard but also with Russian hookers while boozing it up with coworkers, the source said.

Head over to Page Six for more on the alleged affair.

Who saw this coming?

After over a decade of love, light, and laughter, Angelina Jolie has officially filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, according to new reports that say the actress and activist cited “irreconcilable differences” in her legal documents.

Apparently, cheating was not an issue – it was Brad’s alleged mishandling of their kids.

From TMZ: Sources connected with the couple tell us … Angelina’s decision to file has to do with the way Brad was parenting the children … she was extremely upset with his methods. We’re told there was no alleged “third person” … her decision to file was solely over Brad’s interaction with their children.

The site maintains Angelina wants joint physical custody of their six children and asks that the judge give her soon-to-be ex-husband visitation. TMZ also reports she does not want spousal support.

Brad and Angelina, more affectionately known as Brangelina, fell in love on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which started filming in 2003. Angelina said of the experience: “Because of the film, we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened. I think a few months in I realized, ‘God, I can’t wait to get to work.’ … Anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became kind of a pair.”

As we all know, Brad was still married to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston during this time.

Jolie lists Sept. 15, 2016 as their official separation date.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty