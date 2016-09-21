CLOSE
Porsha Williams Has New Keys And A Few Things To Say

"Best revenge is your paper."

Porsha Williams has some brand new digs and a message for her ex-husband.

The Real Housewife of Atlanta hit Instagram on Tuesday to share photos from her new crib. Sitting next to the realtor who helped her close on her first home since divorcing Kordell Stewart, Porsha wrote in one caption: I closed on my first home today after my divorce and I have to say I thank God and I love where I am in my life ! “No regrets lessons learned”!!

She took a cue from Beyoncé, adding “#BestRevengeIsYourPaper” and since she’d just mentioned the nasty split from her ex, we can’t help but think the shot is for him.

The television personality is still doing her thing as a correspondent over at Dish Nation. Congrats, girl!

