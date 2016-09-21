Deplorable Don King Dropped The N-Word At A Deplorable Donald Trump Rally

Don King just stuck his foot in his mouth.

The famous boxing promoter introduced Donald Trump at a New Spirit Revival Center event in Ohio on Wednesday and shocked everyone when he told the audience how much the Black community needs the racist leader – but that isn’t even the worst of it. While relaying his own ideology about the Black American experience, he let the N-word slip and Trump, just a few feet away, saw fit to giggle for much of the way through.

King made his case for why we should elect Trump as president and revealed some advice he once gave the late Michael Jackson.

“America needs Donald Trump. We need Donald Trump, especially Black people because you got to understand my Black brothers and sisters, they told me ‘You got to try to emulate and imitate the White man and then you can be successful.’ So, we tried that,” King said with a shrug. He then continued, “So you say ‘If you can get some money, you can do this yet.’ I told Michael Jackson… I said ‘If you’re poor, you are a poor negro.’ I would use the N-word… ‘If you’re rich, you are a rich negro. If you are intelligent, intellectual, you’re an intellectual negro. If you’re a dancing and sliding and gliding n*gger – I mean negro – you are a dancing and sliding and gliding negro. So dare not alienate because you cannot assimilate, so you are going to be a negro ‘til you die.'”

Don King dropped the N-word while opening for Donald Trump this morning. What is even happening pic.twitter.com/a56Q7HLGoJ — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 21, 2016

King introduced Trump despite the fact that Gov. Mike Pence, Trump’s running mate, was present. The move seemed deliberate, as Trump’s campaign has been making every effort to reach out to the Black community and its voting power.

Following the awful intro, Donald Trump had a few words to say about King. “I don’t want to say that he’s a good guy because I don’t want to destroy his reputation,” Trump said with a smile. “…But he is a good guy. He’s a phenomenal person. He became very rich, he’s very smart, he took advantage of lots of situations, I have respect for that, and I have great respect for him.”

Watch Don King’s (deliberate?) slip-up above.

VIDEO SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty