Did Russell Simmons Put An End To Game & Meek Mill’s Beef?

UPDATE: 9/22 5 P.M.

Not so fast, Uncle Rush.

Game has no intention of cooling his beef with Meek Mill – regardless of what the businessman said earlier this morning.

TMZ reports:

Game’s manager, Wack 100, tells TMZ … Simmons’ claim he arranged a peace treaty between Meek Mill and Game … is full BS. Wack says Simmons “must have discussed this in yoga classes with Meek,” but he has no right to discuss Game’s business.

He says Russell did briefly speak to Game, but the rapper basically told the mogul to butt out … in more colorful language, we’re guessing.

Watch Russell speak to TMZ earlier this morning, back when he thought he had mended all fences.

It looks like Russell Simmons was able to stop the Game/Meek Mill beef before it escalated any further.

Uncle Rush hopped on Instagram an hour ago to say that he’d spoken to the rival lyricists and considers both of them heroes. In a message that caught many by surprise, the father, author, and businessman wrote, “Hot 97 interview. Airs tmrw . Happy to announce Game & Meek Mill have stoped posting and escalating their beef. Both are heroes to me and A list rappers. Scheduling a meeting w these 2 industry giants. Game and I recently attended rally’s and meetings regarding police and community and I got to know Meek better on phone last night and he is now a real A list inspiration to me.”

The Game and Meek Mill started beefing shortly after Sean Kingston was robbed at an L.A. club last week. Apparently, Meek Mill implied it was The Game who orchestrated the heist, which obviously offended the 1992 rapper.

The Game threatened to beat Meek Mill up during an appearance at Club Story in Miami and it was all downhill from there, as Game took to social media and the booth to accuse Meek of speaking to the cops and being a snitch. On the other side, Meek Mill called out The Game’s stripper past.

Just one day after it took place, Sean Kingston’s mom also accused The Game of being behind the robbery, saying on social media: “All witness[es] saw your people sucker punch a n**** and robbed him.” Click here for a full look at what went down, plus two of their subsequent diss records and The Game’s side of things via The Wendy Williams Show below.

Thank God for Uncle Rush.

