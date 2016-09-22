Shawty Lo Addressed His Father’s Death During His Last Performance

Shawty Lo suffered an untimely death in a fiery ATL car crash earlier this week after he lost control of his 2016 Audi and reportedly struck a tree. What police initially thought was a hit-and-run turned out to be a single car accident that left the “Dey Know” rapper dead, and his 11 children fatherless.

After news of the tragedy hit, WorldStarHipHop premiered Shawty Lo’s final music video, “Put Some Respek On It.” In the video, he’s seen flaunting tons of cash, cars, and jewelry, and having a good time.

Global Grind also got its hands on some dope footage of the late rapper, courtesy of Hot 107.9 and KingSize Multimedia Group. In it, Shawty Lo discussed his father’s recent passing of a September 6 heart attack, saying the appearance at his manager’s All White Affair was the first time he’d left his house since. Looking clean in his all white, Shawty Lo performed “Done It All” and showed a lot of love to the media and everyone in the building.

May the King of Bankhead rest in peace.

SOURCE: Hot 107.9 | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty