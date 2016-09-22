JoJo Feat. Remy Ma “FAB.” (NEW MUSIC)

JoJo tapped Remy Ma for her latest single “FAB.”

As you listen to the track, you’ll quickly figure out the title of the song stands for “Fake Ass Bitches.” JoJo is set on calling out all the people who didn’t stand with her when she needed them most.

It seems the singer has been through a lot and is done holding her tongue about it; the first single off her forthcoming album was titled “Fuck Apologies.”

Mad Love hits stores on Oct. 14. For now, listen to Remy Ma and JoJo join forces above.

