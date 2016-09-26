CLOSE
Take A Trip Down Memory Lane With Christina Milian For Her 35th Birthday

Mom, actress, singer, entrepreneur, and total babe.

FOX Summer TCA Press Tour - Arrivals

We’d like to give a big birthday shoutout to the one and only Christina Milian.

She was first introduced to the world as a fresh-faced 19-year-old singer-songwriter, but would soon grow into her talent as an actress, entrepreneur, and reality star who could “Dip It Low” at the drop of a dime.

We sang along to hits like “Between Me & You,” “AM to PM,” and “Say I.” She won our hearts as the leading female love interest in the 2003 film Love Don’t Cost A Thing, and we cheered her on when she nabbed the most important role of her entire life: mom to Violet Nash, who by the way, sings a mean “Happy Birthday.”

Miss Milian continues to prove slow and steady wins the race, working every day to build her brand, all while raising her mini-me and traveling the world with BFF Karrueche. She also cuts no corners in the post-baby body department and at 35, looks better than ever.

Join us in wishing Tina Turn Up a happy 35th. Take a look at her transformation over the years below:

Back in junior high, Christina was everything we loved about the early ’00s — crimped hair included.

'MTV Icon: Janet Jackson'

She had a great smile — and had already acquired a taste for teaming up with hip-hop’s finest on what would become some of our favorite throwback joints.

2001 Radio Music Awards

“Every little thing that we do should be between me and you …”

In 2003, Christina proved her acting chops in teen comedy Love Don’t Cost A Thing. Fun fact: She originally wanted to be an actress.

Christina Milian

And you were nobody if you couldn’t “Dip It Low” in ’04.

She was like some sort of bronzed, curly-haired goddess …

Christina Milian

… That loved when photogs told her she resembled fellow singer Beyoncé:

christina milian 2005

Then came actual photographic evidence that she couldn’t possibly be in and of this world.

Christina Milian, 2006

How can we put this? She was a total beach babe.

Celebrity Sightings in Miami Beach - New Year's Eve 2008

Fun Fact: Jay Z’s Volume 2 … Hard Knock Life is one of her favorite albums of all time.

Christina Milian Hosts Cielo Garden One Year Anniversary

Tina’s next heroic feat? Motherhood.

christina milian pregnant

Her snap back? Immediate.

Christina Milian

… And Violet? A natural.

Christina Milian & daughter Violet Nash

Like mother, like daughter. Total beach beauties.

christina milian, 2011 with violet nash

Yes, the snap back was real and Miss Milian had grown up right before our very eyes. She also had a brand new record deal with Young Money Ent.

christina milian iheartradio awards in 2012

And championed box braids.

christina milian, 2013

She’s always snatched.

2014 American Music Awards - Press Room

And is always working.

AOL BUILD Series: Christina Milian, 'Grandfathered' And 'Christina Milian Turned Up'

What’s not to love?

christina milian, 2016 bikini

Happy Birthday, Christina!

Lexus Lounge At MADE New York - Day 5

Christina Milian

