David Banner Wins $160K Lawsuit Against Young Money Entertainment

Last year, rumors that David Banner intended to sue Young Money Entertainment began circulating, but not only were the rumors true, the Mississippi rapper filed suit and won.

According to the legal documents, Banner was owed over $150,000 for the production work he did on That Carter III and We Are Young Money. Apparently, Young Money failed to respond to the matter, resulting in the judge awarding Banner a grand total of $164,303.19, interest included.

Lil Wayne is currently in the process of suing Cash Money Records, after claiming Birdman and the label owe him $51 million. Seeing as his Young Money label is a Cash Money imprint, there’s a possibility Banner may not see any money until Lil Wayne sees his.

