R&B Legend Kashif Dead At 56

May he rest in peace.

Kashif Live In Concert

R&B giant Kashif Saleem has passed away at the age of 56.

Little is known about what happened to the Grammy award-winning musician, but the L.A. County Coroner has implied that he died from natural causes, according to reports. Kashif was not only an iconic singer with multiple hits under his belt, he also produced unforgettable love songs for other artists, including Whitney Houston’s “You Give Good Love.”

Originally from Harlem, Kashif was reportedly found dead in his L.A. home, where he lived alone, on Monday, Sept. 26. His family sent out a tweet confirming his death this morning.

Chuck D also tweeted out his condolences.

To send Kashif off with love, check out the Unsung episode TV One dedicated to him below:

