Brad Pitt Opens Up About Divorce: ‘I’m Currently Focused On My Family Situation’

Brad Pitt will not be attending the Wednesday premiere for his upcoming film Voyage of Time, but we don’t blame him, because with divorce and child abuse accusations looming over his head, he definitely has bigger fish to fry at the moment.

The actor is in the middle of what could turn out to be a very ugly end to his 12-year relationship with Angelina Jolie, so instead of doing red carpets, he’d like to focus on his family. The father of six also admits his current situation could potentially distract from the film, in which he serves as the narrator, so it’s probably in everyone’s best interests that he sit this one out.

He said in a statement: “Terrence’s Voyage of Time is an incredibly beautiful and unique experiential IMAX film for children and families chronicling the birth of time. I’m very grateful to be part of such a fascinating and educational project, but I’m currently focused on my family situation and don’t want to distract attention away from this extraordinary film, which I encourage everyone to see.”

Pitt stands accused of abusing his 15-year-old son Maddox while on a private plane with their family. Jolie separated from her husband of two years just one day after the Sept. 14 flight, then filed for divorce on Sept 19.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty