Tyga Can’t Keep His Lips Off Kylie Jenner In This Alexander Wang Fall 2016 Campaign Video

Kylie Jenner and Tyga took their talents to Alexander Wang’s Fall 2016 campaign video.

Things got a little steamy in their latest Bonnie & Clyde moment, which features Tyga kissing on Kylie’s neck as they stumble upon an A-list party that DJ Skrillex and model Anna Ewers are also attending.

The unadulterated KyGa fun doesn’t end there. Bottle in hand, the freshly-minted G.O.O.D Music rapper chills in a bathtub as his girl and Ewers dance and rub up on each other.

Alexander Wang said of the promotional visual in a recent interview with Yahoo Style, “I wanted to create this hybrid idea of a music video with my favorite movies growing up, referencing Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Can’t Hardly Wait. A lot of [the cast] are people that I’ve always really respected, collaborators, or models I’ve used for quite a long time, where I’ve seen them grow into their own.”

According to the living legend, the cast created their own story lines for the video, adding, “That’s really something you can’t predict, but it all came together better than I planned.”

Watch the #WangSquad do their thing just above.

SOURCE: Yahoo Style | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram