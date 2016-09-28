Alessia Cara Is Pepsi’s Latest Inspiration For ‘The Sound Drop’

Canadian sweetheart Alessia Cara is Pepsi’s newest Sound Drop star and we can’t get enough of her.

The multinational corporation is profiling new artists and guiding conversation around the inspirations that spark musical creativity. Twenty-year-old Alessia was discovered on YouTube and is quickly making her mark on the industry following her instant Know-It-All hit “Here.”

She begins her episode of The Sound Drop by revealing honesty is one of her top priorities when creating a smash: “I always wanna make music that people can understand and relate to – and of course, I’m not always gonna be preachy. I’m not always gonna, like, make a stand, but it’s always gonna say something and so, I’m always gonna be honest with I say.”

Watch Alessia discuss some of her most inspirational moments in the clip above. She also meets Postmodern Jukebox, who covered her hit “Scars to Your Beautiful.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Def Jam Records