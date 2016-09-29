No Hateration: Mary J. Blige Goes Ballistic Following Hillary Clinton Interview Backlash

Mary J. Blige isn’t dealing with the criticism of her awkward Hillary Clinton video very well.

A legend in her own right, the singer sat down with Clinton for a candid interview that shed light on matters affecting the Black community – the only issue is, she serenaded the presidential candidate for 45 seconds. Now Mary’s facing the music…literally.

Social media knows no bounds and had nothing but jokes for the 411 legend following her (song?) about racially fueled police shootings. When MJB had her limit, she went ballistic and cursed everybody out via Twitter.

“Shut the f*ck up!!!!!!,” she wrote in all caps before calling her haters “simpleminded.”

Queen MJB still MVP‼️ Get at em Mary. @maryjblige pic.twitter.com/dcGVuNVp4G — Jazzy Jeff (@itsJazzyF) September 28, 2016

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time she’s been the brunt of everyone’s jokes. Back in April 2012, a Burger King commercial she’d filmed was quickly pulled after the world felt it played into Black stereotypes surrounding fried chicken.

Watch the “Apple First” video starring Hillary Clinton above. Poor Mary.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty