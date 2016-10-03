More Details Released On Kim Kardashian Being Held Up At Gunpoint

Kim Kardashian was reportedly robbed at gunpoint during her stay in a private Parisian mansion.

Reports say the armed robbery occurred early Monday morning local time and left Kim “badly shaken but physically unharmed.” According to TMZ, five gunmen posing as cops threatened the concierge and forced him to open the door to Kim’s temporary digs. Their sources say at least two men “bound and gagged Kim with handcuffs and tape and then put her in the bathtub,” at which point Kim begged for her life, “telling them she had babies at home.”

The gunmen reportedly got away with millions after accessing her jewelry box and more. TMZ writes:

The gunmen knew exactly what they were doing … we’re told they beelined it for her jewelry and took a $4.5 million ring and a jewelry box. After the gunmen left she was able to break out of the restraints and called for help. We’re told Kim was badly shaken but unharmed, calling it “the worst moment in my life.”

Due to an emergency, Kanye West had to end his performance early. Please get home safely. — The Meadows NYC (@themeadowsnyc) October 3, 2016

It appears Kanye got word in the middle of performing his hit song “Heartless” at the Meadows Festival in Queens, N.Y. The rapper stopped singing and told the crowd, “I’m sorry. I have a family emergency, I have to stop the show” before bolting off stage.

