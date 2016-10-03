Here’s How Kanye’s Fans Reacted To His ‘Family Emergency’

Earlier today, we reported Kanye West cut his Meadows Festival set short after learning wife Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.
In the middle of performing 808s & Heartbreak single “Heartless” on Sunday night, Kanye stopped abruptly, had the DJ cut the music, and told the audience, “I’m sorry. I have a family emergency, I have to stop the show,” before running off stage.
Needless to say, fans were pissed. Kanye had apparently showed up to the Queens, New York appearance 30 minutes late and the crowd had no idea why he left so early. According to Twitter, they even booed.
Most fans were sympathetic after hearing about what happened to Kim. Knowing Kanye, he’ll make it up to ’em one way or another.
SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty