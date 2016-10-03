Here’s How Kanye’s Fans Reacted To His ‘Family Emergency’

Earlier today, we reported Kanye West cut his Meadows Festival set short after learning wife Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

In the middle of performing 808s & Heartbreak single “Heartless” on Sunday night, Kanye stopped abruptly, had the DJ cut the music, and told the audience, “I’m sorry. I have a family emergency, I have to stop the show,” before running off stage.

Needless to say, fans were pissed. Kanye had apparently showed up to the Queens, New York appearance 30 minutes late and the crowd had no idea why he left so early. According to Twitter, they even booed.

Kanye West just bolted off stage mid-"Heartless," citing a family emergency — B🎃🎃ZAY™✨ (@broazay) October 3, 2016

Kanye just said "Family emergency we have to stop the show" and left. #themeadowsnyc — lily lane (@LilyLaneMusic) October 3, 2016

Kanye JET off the stage, too. Son, someone find out what happened and how serious it is. — Joe Berg (@JoeBleedsBlue) October 3, 2016

It was wild, too because Kanye ignored the dude at first like on some "I can't leave" and dude wouldn't leave without Kanye leaving with him — Joe Berg (@JoeBleedsBlue) October 3, 2016

Kanye just stopped his show "I have a family emergency"?! Kim better be having another baby for this 🙄 — B̤̮rie (@itsbrieann) October 3, 2016

Some of you ppl are different .. Kanye announced he has to go due to a fam emergency & y'all start boo-ing.. Wtf lol — Mel Bae (@__melbae) October 3, 2016

Kanye left for a family emergency during "Heartless" and we all had no idea if he was joking or not pic.twitter.com/gQUQlZn3Os — Jose Haley (@J_Haleyyy) October 3, 2016

kanye is super shitty for cancelling in the middle of a song for a "family emergency". man i use that excuse to get outta class — Chantel Snow (@SkyFvllOfStars) October 3, 2016

Kanye really showed up 30min late and then left 30min due to a "family emergency". Whats good ye — ARSH (@afarrouq18) October 3, 2016

*Kanye has to stop show for family emergency* & some girl yells "this is so Kanye, what the fuck!" — Ben (@Ben__Braden) October 3, 2016

I can't stand this idiot anymore. https://t.co/Ow1kqFxrne — Oray Egin (@OrayinEnglish) October 3, 2016

Kanye West appears with a 30 min delay cuts show halftime citing family emergency during #Meadows set. Why am I skeptical? — Oray Egin (@OrayinEnglish) October 3, 2016

Maybe Kim just pulled a Lochte and more twists will be revealed on the next #KUWTK. — Oray Egin (@OrayinEnglish) October 3, 2016

Most fans were sympathetic after hearing about what happened to Kim. Knowing Kanye, he’ll make it up to ’em one way or another.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty