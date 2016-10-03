OUCH: Lindsay Lohan Lost Half Her Ring Finger In A Boating Accident

Lindsay Lohan lost half a finger, then had emergency surgery to try and fix it.

The 30-year-old actress was on a boat just off the Turkish coast when she tried to lift the vessel’s anchor, but got tangled up in the rope and “careened” into the water, Daily Mail reports.

When she attempted to free herself from the anchor ropes, the anchor sliced off the tip of her finger. She wrote on Snapchat, “I almost lost my finger from the anchor. Well, I lost half my finger, thank goodness we found the piece of my finger … i just had surgery to fix it. it hurts so bad,” alongside a photo of her injured hand.

According to TMZ, “Her friends went on the hunt and found the detached digit on the deck of the boat. They rushed LiLo to an ER, where a plastic surgeon reattached it.”

The actress really has some great friends. Check out the photo above and send Lindsay some positive vibes.

SOURCE: TMZ, Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram