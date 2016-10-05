Watch Meek Mill Describe (In Detail!) Waking Up Next To Nicki Minaj

In a new Noisey Raps episode, Meek Mill chats with Vice about his drug-ridden childhood, landing in and out of jail, securing notoriety in the rap game, and his hell of a hustling girlfriend Nicki Minaj.

Current beefs aside, the Philly native talks about his growth over the years and his commitment to lending a helping hand to kids who’ve grown up the way he did. He reminds fans he came from nothing, and it wasn’t long before prison took most of what he’d attained through the street as a young man. “I know what the other side looks like,” he says into the camera. “I know what it feel like to have everything took from you in one day – I went to court and just, everything took. Now you in a cell, eating garbage. Locked up 23 hours a day, can’t move. I’ve been through that.”

Throughout the quick clip, we see Meek and his boys on bikes, riding in private jets, in the studio, and counting stacks of cash. We even get a couple glimpses of his superstar girlfriend, who he says was the dream from the beginning. For Meek, it was important that he have a relationship with a woman who could understand him. Who better than Nicki?

“Where I come, I can’t just be from the hood and just have a like a total opposite girlfriend, she don’t know nothing about where I come from… she don’t understand me. So, it’s somebody that’ll understand me, somebody that hustle, you know what I’m saying? Somebody that’s aggressive. You know, these the things I like,” he explains.

“I always seen it like this. I always seen me having one of the top hustling, prettiest girls in the game. That’s how my account was set up,” says Meek. “I could wake up in my bed and just look at Nicki, like man this shit, it gotta be a dream ’cause we used to dream all this shit and it’s just going on right now.”

Besides Nicki, Meek has a whole team of people behind him, including Jay Z, who he says gave him some advice during his most recent stint behind bars. Meek also has the Dreamchasers and said of the crew, “One thing we all got in common – all of us that work together – we all come, like, from nothing,” a quote that quickly puts things into perspective. Watch above.

SOURCE: Vice | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty