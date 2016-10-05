SMH: The Man Who Filmed Eric Garner’s Death Just Got A Prison Sentence

Ramsey Orta, the Staten Island man who filmed Eric Garner‘s death, has been sentenced to four years in prison in a (supposedly) unrelated weapon and drugs case. Is Orta the victim of police retaliation?

If you’ll recall, Garner died after an NYPD officer put him into a chokehold in 2014. Garner repeatedly told the surrounding officers he couldn’t breathe, but Officer Daniel Pantaleo was relentless enough in his hold that it killed Garner. Orta got it all on tape.

New reports say that Orta is being charged for selling heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, and anti-anxiety pills to an officer nine times. He is also being charged for the .25-caliber handgun he was allegedly caught with.

From NY Daily News:

Ramsey Orta told his family “it will be okay” in Staten Island Supreme Court as Justice Stephen Rooney read out his sentence.

As court officers put handcuffs on Orta, protesters stood up in the courtroom, holding their fists in the air, flashing peace signs and chanting, “No justice no peace! F–k these racist police!”

The site continues:

Orta said in July he was “tired of fighting” and would plead guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Do you think Orta’s several run-ins with police since Garner’s death are a result of NYPD retaliation? Leave your thoughts below.

