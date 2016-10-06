Lady Gaga Shares New Song “Million Reasons”

She’s a little bit country. She’s a little bit rock and roll.

Lady Gaga kicked off her Bud Light X-sponsored “Dive Bar” tour last night, and she debuted this new song “Million Reasons.” Following the release of her lead single “Perfect Illusion,” Lady Gaga performed three never-before-heard songs during her intimate dive bar jam out in Nashville, Tennessee.

Inspired by her very public breakup with Taylor Kinney, Lady Gaga sings, “Lord, show me the way/ To cut through all his worn out leather/ I’ve got a hundred million reasons to walk away/ But baby, I just need one good one to stay.”

Lady Gaga’s currently readying her fifth studio album, Joanne, which is set to drop on October 21.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty