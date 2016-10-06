Shade! Mona Scott-Young Responds To Soulja Boy Saying He Quit ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’

Mona Scott-Young threw a little shade Soulja Boy‘s way following his untimely departure from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

The rapper and producer-turned-reality star took to Twitter earlier this week to announce he quit the show because it was “too ratchet.” But the way Scott-Young’s shady is set up, we now know Soulja’s Boy claims are probably not 100 percent true.

I've decided to quit Love and hip hop. I feel my brand is too big for the show now. It's too ratchet. I have my own new tv show coming soon! — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) October 3, 2016

The head woman in charge hit Instagram following Soulja Boy’s tweet with a reposted meme that read, “If I ever get fired I’m gone tell people I quit to protect my brand.” L&HH‘s Masika Kalysha commented on the post with tons of crying laughing faces, which only amplified the message.

It seems Soulja was actually fired. Will you miss him, or nah?

Watch the Season 3 mid-season trailer below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty