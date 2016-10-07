John Legend “Love You Now” (NEW MUSIC)

John and Chrissy are one of our favorite celebrity couples because their love for each other is so undeniable.

John Legend expresses love for his model wife Chrissy Teigen on his new single “Love Me Now.” Supported by a cute lyric video, “Love Me Now” is a song about various forms of love.

“I don’t know who’s gonna kiss you when I’m gone/ So I’m gonna love you now, like it’s all I have/ I know it’ll kill me when it’s over/ I don’t wanna think about it, I want you to love me now,” sings John.

“Love Me Now” is featuring on John’s forthcoming untitled album, which is due out at the top of next year.