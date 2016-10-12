CLOSE
Janet Jackson Just Confirmed Her Pregnancy With This Stunning Photo …

Ms. Jackson broke her silence...

Glamour Magazine Honors The 2010 Women Of The Year - Red Carpet

Janet Jackson‘s little “secret” is out!

The legendary singer and actress confirmed her pregnancy with PEOPLE, showing off her baby bump in an all-white, ribbed gown that fit her like a glove.

The world guessed she was expecting her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana when she took measures to postpone her Unbreakable World Tour to focus on “planning” a family. There was no denying Ms. Jackson was pregnant when she was spotted shopping in London last month, her baby bump on full display even under a loose-fitting sweater.

The 50-year-old mom-to-be says of this special time, “We thank God for our blessing.” Check out her official first photo up top.

