Report: ‘Martin’ Actor Tommy Ford Fighting For His Life

Actor Tommy Ford from the hit ’90s sitcom Martin is reportedly fighting for his life in an L.A. hospital. However, there are conflicting reports on his condition.

According to The Shade Room, Ford, who’s in his early 50s, was on life support due to a stomach aneurysm. Then, black-ish actor Anthony Anderson confirmed the world lost the legend this morning. He tweeted just a few minutes ago:

Thank you all for your prayers but we lost #TommyFord this morning. May GOD rest his soul and comfort his family! — Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) October 12, 2016

However, actress Terri Vaughn refuted that claim:

TOMMY FORD has NOT passed!! He's not doing well at all. Keep praying FOR A MIRACLE!!!! — Terri Vaughn (@terrijvaughn) October 12, 2016

Ford is best known for playing one of Martin Lawrence‘s best friends, alongside costars Tisha Campbell-Martin and Carl Anthony Payne II. The famed TV show ended in 1997 after five incredible seasons.

Ford also played in the Harlem Knights (1989) and Across the Tracks (1990).

Stay locked for further updates.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty