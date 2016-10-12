Report: ‘Martin’ Actor Tommy Ford Fighting For His Life

Actor Tommy Ford from the hit ’90s sitcom Martin is reportedly fighting for his life in an L.A. hospital. However, there are conflicting reports on his condition.
According to The Shade Room, Ford, who’s in his early 50s, was on life support due to a stomach aneurysm. Then, black-ish actor Anthony Anderson confirmed the world lost the legend this morning. He tweeted just a few minutes ago:
However, actress Terri Vaughn refuted that claim:
Ford is best known for playing one of Martin Lawrence‘s best friends, alongside costars Tisha Campbell-Martin and Carl Anthony Payne II. The famed TV show ended in 1997 after five incredible seasons.
Ford also played in the Harlem Knights (1989) and Across the Tracks (1990).
