Shawty Lo’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Atlanta rapper Shawty Lo shocked the hip-hop community when he died in a car crash last month. As the nation attempts to make some sense of the tragic accident, his cause of death has been released.

TMZ reports that the father of eleven died from blunt force trauma to the head, but also had painkillers on his person and smelled like alcohol. Apparently, the Fulton County Medical Examiner found a prescription bottle for Promethazine – but the bottle was instead filled with Percocet and Vicodin. TMZ reveals:

The rapper’s autopsy report reveals Shawty suffered the blunt force injuries to the head when he was ejected from his vehicle in a car crash last month. The Fulton County Medical Examiner also found a prescription bottle on him labeled “Promethazine” … which was actually filled with Percocet and Vicodin.

The medical examiner goes on to say Shawty’s body bag emitted a strong smell of alcohol when opened … but the official toxicology results are not in yet.

If you’ll recall, there were also two women in the car at the time of the accident. In a weird twist, TMZ reports police allowed the women to take money out of Shawty Lo’s pockets following his death.

Here’s another doozy … the medical examiner says 2 females were in the car with Shawty at the time of the crash, and asked cops on scene if they could take a bunch of cash out of his pockets. The cops allegedly let ’em do it … leaving behind around $16.

May he rest in peace.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty