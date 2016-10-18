Kerry Washington & Husband Nnamdi Asomugha Welcome New Baby Boy

Congrats are in order for beloved Scandal actress Kerry Washington. She and her hunky husband Nnamdi Asomugha just welcomed their second child into the world.

Named Caleb Kelechi Asomugha, the little fella arrived earlier this month on Oct. 5, according to E!. Being the super private woman she is, Kerry decided not to share the news, and up until a week ago, was still posting photos of her baby bump.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed and praying we get a photo of their bundle of joy soon. We can only imagine how precious he must be! Other than Caleb, Kerry and Nnamdi have one daughter, Isabelle Amarachi.

SOURCE: E! | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty