Derrick Rose Cleared Of All Charges In Civil Rape Suit

After a three-hour deliberation on Wednesday afternoon, a Los Angeles jury cleared NBA superstar Derrick Rose and his two friends, Randall Hampton and Ryan Allen, of all charges in the sexual assault civil suit filed against them, NBC Sports reports.

According to NBC, Rose will pay nothing to the unnamed woman who sued him and his two counterparts for $21 million. The LAPD is still investigating the case, the outlet reports.

In the lawsuit, the woman claimed Rose, Hampton, and Allen forced themselves on her after an evening out in 2013. She claimed was drugged and incapable of giving consent.

A Los Angeles jury is set to begin deliberations Wednesday in Derrick Rose’s sexual assault civil case after attorneys for both sides closed arguments on Tuesday afternoon, ESPN reports.

The anonymous woman, whom the Chicago Tribune says is Rose’s ”ex-girlfriend,” alleges the NBA player and two friends entered her Los Angeles apartment and gang raped her in 2013 after an evening of partying. She is suing the men for $21 million.

Now, an all-White jury of two men and six women will begin deliberations.

Rose and his childhood friends, Ryan Allen and Randall Hampton, have staunchly denied the rape allegations, saying the woman engaged in consensual sex with the three men.

Rose and his lawyers believe the woman is looking for a payout because she was upset Rose ended their relationship after the encounter. His attorney, Michael Monico, said the woman provided no evidence of rape, according to ESPN.

The woman’s lawyer, Waukeen McCoy, rebuked Rose’s “gold digger” claim. He said his client seeks accountability and nothing more. McCoy said his client is the victim, and seeks vindication from Rose’s continuous “slut shaming,” adding the woman was unconscious, void of the ability to consent.

“This is a classic case of gang rape. They have no remorse, they are not apologetic,” McCoy said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In the midst of the trial lies the beginning of the 2016-2017 NBA season, during which Rose is set to begin a new era with the New York Knicks. On Tuesday, Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters that Rose has the opportunity to start in next Tuesday’s season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers if he returns to New York by the weekend for practice, according to ESPN.

“We’ll have to see how he is, but I would anticipate yes, he probably would,” Hornacek said.

