Here’s How Students Reacted When A Professor Said, ‘All Living People Are Descendants From Africa’

Me in class yesterday watching all those people leave after what Prof. McGee said #TXST pic.twitter.com/yzro4IBGJR — strep curry (@_justjallday) October 19, 2016

Students at Texas State University aren’t happy with an anthropology professor after he told his class all people descended from Africa. Some even walked out.

From The Tab:

The lecture started out with a message from the professor that the day’s class would be a lesson on race and it would be particularly interesting so everyone should listen, said Justine Lundy, 20. The professor began talking about the Black Lives Matter movement and how it had come about before stating that all living beings descended from east Africa. “It was dead silent,” Lundy said, before a student retorted with a “sarcastic ‘sure.’”

Then, one young man watched some of his classmates walk out. He tweeted out this pic that has since gone viral:

My Professor just said all living ppl are descendants from Africa and ppl got up and walked out and now their arguing 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/TNj6EDmybv — Aj (@amvrion) October 18, 2016

The site continues:

At that point, students began to leave the class. A few disagreeing students who didn’t leave the classroom in a huff stayed behind to argue with each other.

“A lot of people left,” said class attendee Karene Taylor, 19. “It was embarrassing.”

Lundy said she was pretty sure it was the talk of Black Lives Matter that primed students to argue and leave, even though “[McGee] wasn’t picking sides or anything — he kept reiterating that.” The African descent component was probably “the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she said.

The professor didn’t notice anyone’s discomfort:

McGee said he himself didn’t witness any outright dissent but because the class is so large, “it is possible that someone didn’t like the topic and walked out.”

“As a whole, I think the group is open-minded,” McGee said. “Understanding other peoples’ perspectives is a basic part of cultural anthropology.”

SOURCE: The Tab | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty