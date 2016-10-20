College Football Player Sues University Of Virginia For Bullying & Being Forced To Wrestle Naked

A freshman football player is suing the University of Virginia after he was allegedly bullied, harassed, and discriminated against on the team. The freshman, Aidan Howard, says he’s been called “retarded” and forced into “prize fights” by team coaches.

From Daily Mail:

Aidan Howard claims in his suit against the school that he was mocked by other players for a learning disability, and that team coaches forced him into a ‘prize fight’ with another recruit inside the locker room.

The freshman player said he was called ‘retarded’ and ‘stupid’ by teammates, including junior Doni Dowling and sophomore David Eldridge, in court documents posted by Deadspin.

According to the suit, Howard was targeted because upperclassmen thought of him as “soft” and “not manly.”

Howard goes on to claim the school’s wide receiver coach, Marques Hagan, was aware of the harassment, and took it a step further by arranging for the new recruit to fight another freshman, Hasise Dubois, in front of 105 people.

The brawl, which allegedly took place on August 12, was part of an ‘initiation’ designed to prove his ‘toughness and manliness’.

Howard, who says he suffered a concussion and broken eye socket in the fight, claims other people witnessed what was going on but did nothing to stop it. He also claims senior players made freshman participate in “ramming,” fights and wrestling matches performed while naked or partially naked.

SOURCE: Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty