Say What? Kordell Stewart Compares His Marriage With Porsha Williams To Having ‘Stank’ Breath

Kordell Stewart says he and ex-wife Porsha Williams didn’t work out because her breath got too “stank.”

While on The Steve Harvey Show, the former NFL player addressed his ugly divorce and the rumors concerning his sexuality. He was there to promote his new book Truth: The Kordell Stewart Story, in which he says his marriage to the TV personality was a “rocky road.”

He also compares his marriage to stinky breath, telling the host: “When it comes to the institution of marriage, I think it is the highest levels in the Super Bowl of a relationship. And you have that someone that you say, you know what, ‘I want to be with you for the rest of my life’ – you know, breath stink and all, I want to just be with you forever. And that breath I was smelling, was the one I wanted to be with for the rest of my life. But it got to the point where it started to get a little too stank.”

Stewart also talked about those old rumors he’d received a sexual favor from a man. Via The YBF:

“First of all, when in the world have I gone to jail in Pittsburgh, because there’s no record,” he said. “I don’t care if it’s 10, 20, 30 years. If it happened, it would be documented, let alone being with a transvestite. Now, each his own, Steve. Trust me when I tell you.”

He added, “When that happened, I was like, ‘Man.’ It drew me closer to the Word to the point where it made me understand what this really, really was all about — it was hate. And that’s why to this day I wanted to wait until I had the opportunity to speak to you about this.”

Check out the clips above.

