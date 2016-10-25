50 Cent Bonds With Gilbert Arenas Over Not Paying Child Support

Did 50 Cent and Gilbert Arenas just share a moment over child support?

The NBA player filed court documents claiming he wouldn’t be able to front the money for his kids’ private school education after his $111 million contract was up, but it seems the issue is Arenas having to provide for ex Laura Govan – not their kids.

Arenas took to Snapchat to post all the dough he’s rolling in (regardless of his Washington Wizards contract ending), with the added note: “Lucky for me child support in Cali is based off income made not income (HAVE).”

He also put up another photo showing piles of cash. The caption read, “When u and your kids hide money from they momma.” Seeing as he could relate, 50 decided to hop under Baller Alert’s screenshot of the drama with nothing but praise for the baller. See below:

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty