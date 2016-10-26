Future Has An Extra Shady Message For Scottie Pippen

Future‘s having an exciting week.

Just before his ex Ciara announced she’s pregnant with husband Russell Wilson‘s child, the ATL rapper made headlines because of his rumored relationship with Larsa Pippen. Mrs. Pippen (who’s good friends with Kim Kardashian) and former NBA legend Scottie Pippen are reportedly going through a nasty divorce – and as soon as they filed, Future provided what appeared to be his two cents.

Hitting Snapchat with what may have been a quick subliminal aimed at Pippen, Future wrote alongside a straight-faced photo of himself, “She mines nooowwwwwwww.”

From Daily Mail:

Signs that all was not well in the Pippen’s 19-year marriage emerged earlier this month after police were twice called to their $11m Fort Lauderdale mansion.

Cops would not comment on the cause of the visits, on October 1 and October 4, beyond saying it was for a ‘domestic disturbance’.

Less than two weeks later, Scottie filed for divorce and demanded ‘ultimate responsibility’ for the children. Larsa has now hit back, with an insider telling DailyMail.com that the petition was filed purely ‘to screw with her’. ‘It’s a real nightmare,’ said the friend. ‘It’s like World War III and they’re completely at odds.’

And as far as all the cheating rumors go, Pippen apparently felt his wife and Future spent too much time together.

‘He’s absolutely no angel himself,’ a confidante tells DailyMail.com. ‘But he basically told her he will spend his last dollar on making her life a living hell.’

Maybe Future’s just joking? Click here for more details on the Pippens’ looming divorce.

SOURCE: Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty