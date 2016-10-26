Tennessee District Attorney Is Rethinking Putting Justin Timberlake Behind Bars

Justin Timberlake had a slight run-in with the law – almost.

The singer, husband, and dad could have gotten into trouble for posting a selfie of himself voting early at Tennessee polls, but luckily for him, no one really cares. Though a D.A. allegedly told TMZ the matter was “under review,” his tune has since changed.

ICYMI: Justin Timberlake's illegal voting booth selfie is "under review": https://t.co/bqVjxo7MDG pic.twitter.com/9cR1y6Neit — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 26, 2016

The site reports:

As we reported, Justin’s selfie is a violation of a new law that prohibits Tennessee voters from snapping pics or recording their movements at the polls. A violation is punishable by 30 days in jail.

The official told us … the matter was “under review,” but he now says he made a mistake. He says although the D.A. was aware of the selfie, no law enforcement agent, election commission official or police officer had filed a formal complaint, so the matter wasn’t on the table for review.

Not for one second did we actually believe J.T. would be spending time behind bars and somehow, we’re sure he wasn’t worried either.

