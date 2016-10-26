CLOSE
Home

Tennessee District Attorney Is Rethinking Putting Justin Timberlake Behind Bars

The singer had a slight run-in with the law – almost.

Leave a comment

13th Mawazine Music Festival

Justin Timberlake had a slight run-in with the law – almost.

The singer, husband, and dad could have gotten into trouble for posting a selfie of himself voting early at Tennessee polls, but luckily for him, no one really cares. Though a D.A. allegedly told TMZ the matter was “under review,” his tune has since changed.

The site reports:

As we reported, Justin’s selfie is a violation of a new law that prohibits Tennessee voters from snapping pics or recording their movements at the polls.  A violation is punishable by 30 days in jail.

The official told us … the matter was “under review,” but he now says he made a mistake. He says although the D.A. was aware of the selfie, no law enforcement agent, election commission official or police officer had filed a formal complaint, so the matter wasn’t on the table for review.

View this post on Instagram

Look WHO DID come over for lunch… Wow. #imwithher

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Not for one second did we actually believe J.T. would be spending time behind bars and somehow, we’re sure he wasn’t worried either.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Look Like They Could Be Your Hot Neighbors Next Door, But They Live In A Mansion
0 photos
hillary clinton , jail , justin timberlake , prison , Voting

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close