White Students Mock Black Female Football Player With Gorilla Suit

Even before graduating high school, Michigan athlete Ashton Brooks has created a legacy for herself. But some of her peers are set on diminishing her spectacular achievements through heinous and racist behavior.

Brooks is the Midland Dow High School football team’s star kicker, she plays soccer, she sings, and she has reportedly earned a partial academic scholarship to Northern University. Unfortunately, her excellence doesn’t shield her from racism.

A writer for the New York Daily News tweeted out a photo of a young White girl standing next to someone in a gorilla suit. The photo was originally posted by Instagram account @mollymuuck and she captioned it, “got a pic with dows kicker ;)”

Hey, @michiganstateu you okay with your student Reyna Muck doing this? Ashton Brooks is an amazing, black,female kicker in HIGH SCHOOL. pic.twitter.com/2CUYMfgamw — Aunt Piddy (@Starchasm) October 25, 2016

According to Blavity, the photo has been removed and the Instagram account was deleted.

The site reports:

In response to the incident, the Superintendent of Midland Public Schools sent the following statement to USA TODAY Sports:

“The Board, Superintendent and High School Administrators have thoroughly investigated this incident,” the statement continued. “The girl who posted the photo and caption is a former MPS student. She last attended MPS in the 2014-15 school year and now college age. We are equally offended and upset that our Schools and Community have been connected to her comments in this matter. The comments made do not reflect the beliefs of our District or Schools in any way.”

“During the investigation it was evident that the student in the costume was surprised to learn that this post had been made. He was shocked that some people thought that he was complicit in staging the photo. We believe that based on what we have learned, he was unaware of the post being made and specifically did not know about the girl’s comments until we addressed it with him” …

“Midland Public Schools will continue to track this information. We will condemn this type of racism and misuse of social media within our Schools, District and Community.”

