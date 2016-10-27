Here’s What Beyoncé Knew About Amy Schumer’s “Formation” Parody

The BeyHive went for Amy Schumer‘s head after she released her “Formation” parody, but it seems Bey and her camp were in on the comedienne’s plans all along.

In the visual, Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Wanda Sykes, and Joan Cusack are seen dancing and lip-syncing to the highly praised anthem that speaks to some of the issues Black men and women face in America. Accused of cultural appropriation and being insensitive to the racial politics at hand, sources say Schumer received Bey’s permission and blessing before using the track.

Plus, there’s the tiny fact that it was first released on TIDAL, the music streaming service owned by Bey’s hubby, Jay Z, which pretty much says the power couple had full knowledge of Amy’s recreation.

Amy’s response to all the backlash?

There was also this:

View this post on Instagram Grateful A post shared by @ amyschumer on Oct 25, 2016 at 12:26am PDT

Watch her version of “Formation” up top.

