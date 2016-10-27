This Is What Happened When A Racist ‘Affirmative Action’ Bake Sale Was Held In Texas

So, this happened…

A University of Texas chapter of The Young Conservatives hosted an “Affirmative Action Bake Sale” on the Austin campus and asked that students buy cookies and discuss Affirmative Action as a policy. Taking it a step further, they listed sale prices according to race and gender:

Asian male $1.50

Asian female $1.25

White male $1.00

White female $.75

African American male $.50

African American female $.25

Hispanic male $.50

Hispanic female $.25

Native American FREE

For obvious reasons, many students didn’t take too kindly to the racially fueled bake sale and began protesting. When the protest ended, some students even yelled “Check your privilege!” and more at The Young Conservatives group.

See footage above – it got really real.

SOURCE: Bossip | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty