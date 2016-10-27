Jeezy Speaks Out On The Kanye West & Jay Z Feud

Jay Z and Kanye West are going through tough times in their brotherhood, but their mutual friend Jeezy says they’ll definitely survive the rough patch.

The Atlanta rapper hit up The Real recently and while there, opened up about what’s going on with Hov and ‘Ye. Though he didn’t really share any specifics or confirm any of the rumors, he did say we all just have to let them deal with it themselves.

Jeezy told the daytime talk show hosts, “They’re brothers. You gotta let brothers work out brotherly stuff. They got history, you gotta let them handle it. They’re grown men, they’re gonna fix it, they’re gonna work it out.”

When host Loni Love commented on how juicy the gossip was, Jeezy responded with a firm, “I try not to get into things like that. I try to focus on me and what I got going on, but um, they’ll be alright.”

As we previously reported, a fed up Kanye hit the stage for his Saint Pablo Tour concert in Seattle and explained why Drake took him and Hov off the album version of his hit “Pop Style.”

After explaining the “TIDAL/Apple bullshit” and more, Kanye was also heard saying, “Our kids ain’t never even played together.” This revealing moment was also allegedly aimed at Jay:

"Don't call me, after the robbery, and say 'how you feelin?' You wanna know how I'm feelin? Come by the house," – Kanye #SaintPabloTour pic.twitter.com/G6wkIzbY0n — McKenna Moe (@MoeMunyMoeProbs) October 20, 2016

Watch Jeezy address their longtime friendship above. Long live #TheThrone.

SOURCE: BET | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter | VIDEO SOURCE: Instagram