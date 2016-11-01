CLOSE
President Obama Reveals His Top Five Rappers – And The List Is Impressive

Who are we to argue with the most powerful man in the world?

President Obama host the Easter Prayer Breakfast at the White House

Source: Pool / Getty

Jay Z is the greatest rapper in the game according to the most powerful man in the world – President Obama.

POTUS called into “Sway in the Morning” and let us in on his Top 5. According to the Prez, many of the newer lyricists are talented, but Hov’s track record sets him apart.

As for his other four picks, President Obama shouts out Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, Drake, and Kanye West. We have to admit, he’s got a pretty solid five.

Jay Z, Beyonce,

Source: We Dem Boyz / Splash News

I think the young guys, Kendrick and Chance, are doing amazing work,” he said after Sway Calloway acknowledged his love for hip-hop. The Prez continued, “I love Drake, and the girls love Drake, so he’s commercially just doing great and unbelievably talented. You know, Jay Z’s still the king – he’s got a track record, same with Kanye.”

Listen to his full response below. He also predicts the Golden State Warriors will take the NBA championship this year.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

