Twins: Jidenna Went As The Game For Halloween After The Game Went As Jidenna

The Game and Jidenna may as well be twin brothers because it’s getting a little difficult to tell them apart. Last year, Game slayed the Halloween game as Jidenna, the “Classic Man.” This year, the artist returned the favor by going as Game – and the resemblance was uncanny.

Down to the tats on Game’s face and his overall mannerisms, Jidenna really nailed the rapper’s look and demeanor.

He wrote on Instagram: “Had to do it. #Halloween2016.”

Game hasn’t spoken out about Jidenna showing love yet, but we’re sure he will soon. In the meantime, check out the rapper’s “Classic Man” look here. Long lost bros, or nah?

