Listen To Larsa Pippen Call 911 On ‘Crazy’ Husband Scottie

Larsa and Scottie Pippen are really going through it.

After news of their split, Scottie’s reported cheating, and Larsa’s alleged relationship with Future all hit the ‘net, things continue to go downhill in the highly publicized marriage. Larsa has apparently called the cops on her soon-to-be ex-husband twice, sticking to her guns the second time around to insist the police come to her home.

During the call, she can be heard saying the retired NBA legend is “getting crazy again.”

From TMZ:

The NBA legend’s wife called Fort Lauderdale PD on Oct. 4, and this time she was more defiant and insisted police come to their home because he was breaking things.

As we reported … her first 911 call was made as Scottie stood next to Larsa, telling her to cancel the call for help. The second time around, Larsa is by herself, crying and providing details about the alleged incident.

Their impending divorce was allegedly triggered by Larsa spending too much time with Future, who hopped on social media and wrote “She mines nooowwwwwww,” when news of Larsa’s split from Scottie went public.

Listen to her emergency call here.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty