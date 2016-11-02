Did Tristan Thompson Actually Tattoo Khloe Kardashian’s Name On His Back?

Clearly, people think Khloe Kardashian has NBA baller Tristan Thompson under some sort of love spell.

First, there was the rumor that after LeBron James told Thompson to keep his new girlfriend away from the Cleveland Cavaliers, he brought her around anyway. Now, an alleged photo of Koko’s bae and his reported new tattoo of her name across his back is floating around.

Needless to say, it’s really not sitting well with his fans, who think he needs to be drug tested because he had to have “smoked some crack.” See below:

If Tristan Thompson actually did this then Canada don't claim him pic.twitter.com/gWDhbhYG1Y — Karl Alone (@MikeHeadIy) November 2, 2016

But Koko’s boyfriend isn’t moving as fast as you think. You see, that isn’t actually him in the photo. After it went viral, a student-athlete who plays football at Louisiana State University claimed the muscular back and tattoo in question.

Ya wildin this ain't Tristan 😂 https://t.co/VLkrTgxCFj — Marc (@MatureMarcus) November 2, 2016

These are Tristan’s real tattoos:

Tristan Thompson did not get a back tattoo of Khloe Kardashian's name (left real, right fake). People just keep on making stuff up for RTs. pic.twitter.com/kOMdpZAB2E — Grant Afseth (2-2) (@GrantAfseth) November 2, 2016

Looks like Thompson didn’t go all Nick Cannon on us. The relationship haters can move right along now….

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter