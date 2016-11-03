This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At The CMAs

Beyoncé did her thing at the 2016 Country Music Association Awards, but not everyone felt she belonged on stage, singing her Lemonade cut “Daddy Lessons” alongside the Dixie Chicks.
One country music singer seemed particularly unhappy with her presence – even though she was gorgeous and singing like the goddess she is.
Kenny Chesney‘s less-than-enthused look was so plain to see, it went viral:
Of course, Twitter immediately took notice:
Haters will hate, but the real will acknowledge the fact that Bey always does her thing, and “Daddy Lessons” is a damn good country cut.
Watch her epic performance here.
