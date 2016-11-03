CLOSE
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At The CMAs

Haters are gon' hate.

Beyonce "Lemonade" Photos

Source: Provided by Beyoncé.com

Beyoncé did her thing at the 2016 Country Music Association Awards, but not everyone felt she belonged on stage, singing her Lemonade cut “Daddy Lessons” alongside the Dixie Chicks.

One country music singer seemed particularly unhappy with her presence – even though she was gorgeous and singing like the goddess she is.

Kenny Chesney‘s less-than-enthused look was so plain to see, it went viral:

Of course, Twitter immediately took notice:

Haters will hate, but the real will acknowledge the fact that Bey always does her thing, and “Daddy Lessons” is a damn good country cut.

Watch her epic performance here.

PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Beyonce.com

Go Behind The Scenes Of Beyonce’s Visual Album ‘Lemonade’
Beyonce "Lemonade" Photos
62 photos
beyonce , CMA's , country music , dixie chicks , kenny chesney , Twitter

