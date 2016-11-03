This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At The CMAs

Beyoncé did her thing at the 2016 Country Music Association Awards, but not everyone felt she belonged on stage, singing her Lemonade cut “Daddy Lessons” alongside the Dixie Chicks.

One country music singer seemed particularly unhappy with her presence – even though she was gorgeous and singing like the goddess she is.

Kenny Chesney‘s less-than-enthused look was so plain to see, it went viral:

Kenny Chesney was not entertained by Beyonce's performance. #CMAawards50 pic.twitter.com/2dmWCE5I7Y — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) November 3, 2016

Of course, Twitter immediately took notice:

You know who's not impressed? Kenny. Kenny Chesney ain't got time for Beyoncé #CMAawards50 — Becky Barrus (@miss_becky7) November 3, 2016

Has anyone made a .gif of bewildered Kenny Chesney watching Beyonce yet? #CMAawards50 — Lorie Liebig (@lorieliebig) November 3, 2016

Haters will hate, but the real will acknowledge the fact that Bey always does her thing, and “Daddy Lessons” is a damn good country cut.

Ok! I can finally talk about one of the greatest weeks of my life! Thank you @Beyonce ! You slay. All day! pic.twitter.com/XJCOrdweih — Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) November 3, 2016

Watch her epic performance here.

PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Beyonce.com