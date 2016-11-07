The Kid Who Accused Michael Jackson Of Sexual Assault In 1993 Has Disappeared

The first boy to publicly accuse Michael Jackson of pedophilia has gone missing.

Now 36 years old, Jordy Chandler won a $20 million settlement from the late pop singer back in the early ’90s after his parents accused Jackson of cuddling with him and more. Decades later, another young man by the name of Wade Robson is going after two of Jackson’s companies and he’d hoped for some assistance from Chandler – but apparently, he’s nowhere to be found.

Celebrity choreographer Wade Robson, who filed an ongoing lawsuit in 2013 claiming he suffered years of sexual abuse after he was groomed by two of Jackson’s companies, has been searching for Jordan to no avail.

Since Robson’s lawyers were unable to track Jordan down for a deposition, they turned to the 36-year-old’s sister Lily Chandler instead, hoping she would be able to provide childhood accounts or information about her brother’s whereabouts.

Lily, however, has tried to steer clear of the legal battle for fears that she will stoke the ire of Jackson’s fans, who have directed numerous threats at her family throughout the years.

Wade Robson is suing MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures, two companies he claims ran a “covert child sex abuse operation.” He says of his lawsuit, “The idea that I would make all of this up and put myself, my wife, my son, my entire family through this extremely stressful and painful experience all for money is incomprehensible… I’ve lived in silence and denial for 22 years and I can’t spend another moment in that.”

