Gabrielle Union Accuses BET Of Sexism

Gabrielle Union and BET have not been seeing eye-to-eye in the matter of the network’s scripted series Being Mary Jane.

As the popular drama approaches its fourth season, the actress has made several accusations against BET, most recently shedding some light on the alleged sexism she’s endured by saying in an interview with Bravo that she deserves to get paid as much as any man.

In the same interview, Union confirmed that while the show will go on, she eventually expects to be compensated fairly. “I’m a pro and we all go to work… and season 4 will air January 10th on BET and hopefully in the meantime we can sort out some business that’s fair and reasonable and equitable to not just me, but to our whole cast and our writers and our crew,” she said.

She continued, “My mortgage. My mortgage alone (laughs). I put in the same hours as most men and if not more – and I deserve to get paid the same. Equal pay, equal work. And that’s how it should be. And if you stand up for nothing, you’ll fall for anything.”

Watch Union take no prisoners in the clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO SOURCE: Instagram