Tamar Braxton Issues Apology After Lashing Out At Fan

Tamar Braxton isn’t shy with words, especially not when it comes to her family.

Over the weekend, the singer and TV personality issued an apology to anyone whose feelings she’d hurt following a war of words with a fan who said her son Logan could benefit from speech therapy.

Some social media users didn’t take too kindly to Braxton’s immediate defensiveness, but regardless, Logan’s “mama bear” made it clear the fan’s advice was unsolicited and unwelcome. Now, Tamar’s dialing it back a bit, telling her followers via Instagram:

“And honestly, although I STILL feel that comment about Logan wasn’t necessary, I want You who said it and everyone else to know that name calling to anyone isn’t nice, and getting words twisted and being misunderstood never feels good to anyone. In or out of the public eye. Please know that my actions and sensitivity as a human and a mother is ALWAYS on defense!! Because I first hand, experience words and situations being twisted ALL the time and it is sometimes VERY frustrating!!”

She continued:

So for me to react the same way that I sometimes get treated is just wrong. So I now ask please, whomever in my LIFE (because I see it also means posts ) that If I offended or hurt you no matter who it is in Anyway…. Please forgive me. I’m a work in progress and I’m human😊 I love and respect you all and giving it is getting it. ❤️

The fan initially expressed that she felt she could comment because Braxton shares much of her private life with the world via reality TV. The fan also apologized for being out of line.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram